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PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President Aung Hlaing at Delhi's Hyderabad House

Aung Hlaing is currently on a five-day trip to India. The visit comes less than two months after he became the president following Myanmar's elections.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:29 pm IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, border security and defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, as they hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI)

Aung Hlaing is currently on a five-day trip to India. The visit comes less than two months after he became the president following Myanmar's parliament elections.

The elections were held in December and January after years of protests against the ruling military-junta that seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021 overthrowing the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. PM @narendramodi greets President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar upon his arrival at the Hyderabad House for bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

 
trade narendra modi india myanmar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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