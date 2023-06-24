Modi Egypt visit LIVE: PM arrives in Cairo for two-day ‘State visit’, to hold strategic talks

PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: After the State visit to the United States came to a conclusion, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi emplaned to his next scheduled State visit to Egypt which will also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Modi was invited by Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with whom he will hold talks on Sunday to discuss ways to give further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two major nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Egypt on Saturday after his State visit to the US.(Twitter/@PMOIndia)

During his visit to Egypt, the prime minister will pay a visit to the Heliopolis War Memorial, a commemorative site established by the Commonwealth. This memorial specifically honors 3,799 Indian soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in different battles fought in Egypt during World War I.

Additionally, PM Modi will also tour the Al-Hakim mosque, a historic mosque dating back to the 11th century. The mosque has been restored with the support of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Furthermore, Modi will meet and interact with members of the Indian community residing in Egypt during his visit. (With PTI inputs)