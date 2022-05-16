PM Modi in Lumbini: Unesco world heritage site, Buddha's birthplace | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Nepal on Monday for his visit to Lumbini at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He was received by Deuba on his arrival at Lumbini and the two leaders offered prayers at Mahamayadevi Temple in Lumbini.

“Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini,” PM Modi tweeted after landing in Nepal.

Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha, who later became Gautam Buddha, holds a special significance in the Buddhist tradition.

All you need to know about the Buddhist pilgrimage site:

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, was listed by Unesco as World Heritage Site in 1997. The archaeological remains associated with the birth of the Lord Buddha form a central feature of the Buddhist pilgrimage centre.

The archaeological excavation undertaken by the Department of Archaeology, Lumbini Development Trust and Durham University (UK) between 2010-2013 uncovered a timber shrine dating back to the 6th century BC, reported ANI.

One of the holiest places in Buddhism, the archaeological remains of Lumbini contain important evidence about the pilgrimage in the form of viharas, stupas and numerous layers of brick structures from as early as the 3rd century BC.

According to Unesco, Ashoka, the emperor of the Maurya Dynasty, was among the pilgrims and erected one of his commemorative pillars at the site.

The Maya Devi Temple, re-discovered in 1896 by General Khadga Shamsher and Dr Anton Fuhrer, was rebuilt in 2003 by Lumbini Development Trust.

(With inputs from ANI)

