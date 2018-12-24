PM Modi in Odisha Live updates: 35 lakh gas connections given to women of Odisha, says PM Modi
The laying of the foundation stone of a gas pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad -being set up at a projected cost of Rs 3,800 crore and another pipeline from Angul to Bokaro in Jharkhand at a projected cost of Rs 3,437 crore under the Urja Ganja Yojana...
3:42 pm IST
Centre committed to Odisha’s development
3:40 pm IST
Rivers can be used not only for irrigation but also for transportation: PM
3:35 pm IST
35 lakh gas connections given to women of Odisha: PM
3:30 pm IST
BJP govt implemented suggestions of Swaminathan Committee report: PM
3:25 pm IST
Odisha still not connected with Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayrogya Yojna: PM
3:20 pm IST
Our only motto is all round development of Odisha: PM
3:15 pm IST
New ESIC hospital equipped with modern facilities: PM
2:26 pm IST
Very close to providing LPG to every household: Modi
2:20 pm IST
ESIC hospital’s occupancy doubled: PM
2:12 pm IST
2:10 pm IST
2:05 pm IST
2:03 pm IST
2:00 pm IST
1:50 pm IST
1:42 pm IST
1:15 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore during a day-long visit to Odisha on Monday.
Apart from inaugurating projects related to health, higher education, road and highways, PM Modi will also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.
The PM will also inaugurate IIT Bhubaneshwar’s new campus. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Science and Education Research campus (IISER) in Berhampur. This project is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore.
The laying of the foundation stone of a gas pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad -being set up at a projected cost of Rs 3,800 crore and another pipeline from Angul to Bokaro in Jharkhand at a projected cost of Rs 3,437 crore under the Urja Ganja Yojana - are also on the prime minister’s agenda today.
He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.
He will also inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar.
Follow live updates here:
Centre committed to Odisha’s development
“The central government is committed to the overall development of Odisha. All steps are being taken from infrastructure to the common man’s development. And I assure you that this work will continue,” PM Modi said addressing a gathering.
Rivers can be used not only for irrigation but also for transportation: PM
“Rivers can be used not only for irrigation but also as a medium of transportation,” said PM Modi.
35 lakh gas connections given to women of Odisha: PM
“35 lakh gas connections have been given to women in Odisha. 4 and half years ago only 20% families had a gas connection, now it is 70%. In near future everyone should have a gas connection, we’re working in that direction,” said PM.
BJP govt implemented suggestions of Swaminathan Committee report: PM
“People had be demanding executing the suggestions of the report by Swaminathan Committee report, but till the time Congress was in power, they didn’t do any about it, it is only BJP govt at the Centre that implemented the suggestions of the report,” said PM.
Odisha still not connected with Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayrogya Yojna: PM
“Today people of Odisha are asking why Odisha has not accepted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. If Odisha had implemented this scheme, people would have gotten free medical care across the country,” said PM Modi.
Our only motto is all round development of Odisha: PM
PM Modi Modi addresses public meeting in Odisha’s Khurda, and said that his only motto here is to ensure all round development of the state.
New ESIC hospital equipped with modern facilities: PM
“Along with education, the Centre is also looking into health facilities for the welfare of people. The newly built ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar is equipped with modern facilities,” said PM Modi.
Very close to providing LPG to every household: Modi
ESIC hospital’s occupancy doubled: PM
PM Modi also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar, which earlier could accommodate only 50 beds . The super speciality hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.
PM lays foundation stones of national highways
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.
PM inaugurates 2 gas pipeline projects
PM Modi today inaugurated two gas pipeline projects so as to facilitate sufficient supply of oil and gas in and around Odisha.
PM inaugurates Lalitgiri museum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar.
PM inaugurates 100-bedded ESIC hospital
PM Modi also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The super speciality hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.
PM Modi releases Paika Bidroha commemorative postal stamp, coin
PM Modi today inaugurated the Paika Bidroha commemorative postal stamp stamp, coin in Bhubaneshwar
CM Naveen Patnaik addresses public meeting
“The state government will provide all necessary support to complete all development projects, “ said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
PM Modi inaugurates IIT Bhubaneswar, lays foundation stone of IISER
PM Modi today inaugurated IIT Bhubaneswar’s new campus, and laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Science and Education Research campus (IISER) in Berhampur.
PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneshwar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Bhubaneshwar and will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore during a day-long visit to Odisha on Monday.