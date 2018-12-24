PM Modi in Odisha Live updates: 35 lakh gas connections given to women of Odisha, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore during a day-long visit to Odisha on Monday.

Apart from inaugurating projects related to health, higher education, road and highways, PM Modi will also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.

The PM will also inaugurate IIT Bhubaneshwar’s new campus. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Science and Education Research campus (IISER) in Berhampur. This project is estimated to cost Rs 1,583 crore.

The laying of the foundation stone of a gas pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad -being set up at a projected cost of Rs 3,800 crore and another pipeline from Angul to Bokaro in Jharkhand at a projected cost of Rs 3,437 crore under the Urja Ganja Yojana - are also on the prime minister’s agenda today.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.

He will also inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar.

Follow live updates here:

3:42 pm IST Centre committed to Odisha’s development “The central government is committed to the overall development of Odisha. All steps are being taken from infrastructure to the common man’s development. And I assure you that this work will continue,” PM Modi said addressing a gathering.





3:40 pm IST Rivers can be used not only for irrigation but also for transportation: PM “Rivers can be used not only for irrigation but also as a medium of transportation,” said PM Modi.





3:35 pm IST 35 lakh gas connections given to women of Odisha: PM “35 lakh gas connections have been given to women in Odisha. 4 and half years ago only 20% families had a gas connection, now it is 70%. In near future everyone should have a gas connection, we’re working in that direction,” said PM.





3:30 pm IST BJP govt implemented suggestions of Swaminathan Committee report: PM “People had be demanding executing the suggestions of the report by Swaminathan Committee report, but till the time Congress was in power, they didn’t do any about it, it is only BJP govt at the Centre that implemented the suggestions of the report,” said PM.





3:25 pm IST Odisha still not connected with Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayrogya Yojna: PM “Today people of Odisha are asking why Odisha has not accepted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. If Odisha had implemented this scheme, people would have gotten free medical care across the country,” said PM Modi.





3:20 pm IST Our only motto is all round development of Odisha: PM PM Modi Modi addresses public meeting in Odisha’s Khurda, and said that his only motto here is to ensure all round development of the state.





3:15 pm IST New ESIC hospital equipped with modern facilities: PM “Along with education, the Centre is also looking into health facilities for the welfare of people. The newly built ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar is equipped with modern facilities,” said PM Modi.





2:26 pm IST Very close to providing LPG to every household: Modi Very close to providing LPG to every household: Modi





2:20 pm IST ESIC hospital’s occupancy doubled: PM PM Modi also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar, which earlier could accommodate only 50 beds . The super speciality hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.





2:12 pm IST PM lays foundation stones of national highways PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch on the National Highway-16 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore and four-lane stretch of National Highway-4 between Cuttack and Angul.





2:10 pm IST PM inaugurates 2 gas pipeline projects PM Modi today inaugurated two gas pipeline projects so as to facilitate sufficient supply of oil and gas in and around Odisha.





2:05 pm IST PM inaugurates Lalitgiri museum Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which is one of the earliest Buddhist settlements in Odisha situated 120 km north of Bhubaneshwar.





2:03 pm IST PM inaugurates 100-bedded ESIC hospital PM Modi also inaugurated the 100-bedded ESIC hospital in Bhubaneshwar. The super speciality hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 73.5 crore.





2:00 pm IST PM Modi releases Paika Bidroha commemorative postal stamp, coin PM Modi today inaugurated the Paika Bidroha commemorative postal stamp stamp, coin in Bhubaneshwar





1:50 pm IST CM Naveen Patnaik addresses public meeting “The state government will provide all necessary support to complete all development projects, “ said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.





1:42 pm IST PM Modi inaugurates IIT Bhubaneswar, lays foundation stone of IISER PM Modi today inaugurated IIT Bhubaneswar’s new campus, and laid the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Science and Education Research campus (IISER) in Berhampur.



