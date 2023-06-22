PM Modi in US Day 4: Discussion with CEOs, State Luncheon and diaspora outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral discussions with US president Joe Biden in which technology cooperation featured prominently. The bilateral talks were followed by PM Modi's address to the joint session of the US Congress, and the high-profile state dinner, attended by over 400 dignitaries.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrival for a State Dinner. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: 'No ifs and buts on terrorism': PM Modi tells US Congress

Modi arrived at Washington DC's Joint Base Andrews on second leg of his inaugural state visit to the United States on Wednesday where he was given a ceremonial guard of honour amid incessant rains.

Follow PM Modi in US LIVE Updates

State dinner at White House:

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for an official state dinner at the White House on Thursday along with over 380 prominent guests featuring titans of business, fashion, entertainment like designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Reliance industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his speech at the State Dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, “Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.”

Read here: Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner for PM Modi | Full list

PM Modi also said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them “most precious assets.”

Jill Biden worked with guest chef Nina Curtis and other White House chefs to prepare the menu for the State Dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: PM Modi arrives in US for State visit. Check his power-packed day-wise schedule

Address to the US Congress

In his hour-long address to American lawmakers at a joint session of the US Congress, prime minister Narendra Modi discussed several key points, emphasising India's commitment to climate goals, women's empowerment, the fight against terrorism, and other important issues.

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is also just the second international leader, after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to be granted the honour more than once.

Read here: ‘Even sky's not the limit for the two biggest democracies’: PM Modi addresses presser with prez Biden | Top points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing the Congress, he said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

"These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he said.

Day 4 schedule:

On fourth or last day of his state visit, PM Modi will hold one-on-one discussions with various CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders.

He will meet the CEOs of top organisations, including FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe, to discuss innovation, investment, and manufacturing in a variety of technology sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, and space at the White House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: These lawmakers are skipping PM Modi's US Congress address | Who are they?

He will also be jointly hosted at an an official state luncheon by US vice-president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Modi will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event will be for two hours from 7pm to 9pm (local time).

The event will see award-winning international singer Mary Millben perform for PM Modi and other guests at a reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF).

Read here: PM Modi to meet Boeing, Amazon and Google CEOs today

PM Modi is on a four-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}