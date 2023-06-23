How US newspapers are reporting PM Modi's State visit

Leading American newspapers highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US, with prominent coverage including reports on technology and defence agreements signed between the two countries. (PM Modi in US LIVE Updates)

US newspapers on PM Modi's State visit.

In a full-page coverage inside The Washington Post, the paper notes 'In Prime Minister's address before Congress, Modi puts his focus on growth.'

“Lawmakers welcomed Modi to the House Chamber warmly, giving him a loud standing ovation. Some in the gallery chanted his name as lawmakers lined up to shake his hand as he made his way to the dais,” the report said.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Washington on a state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. On Thursday, both leaders held a historic summit during which the two countries signed an agreement to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal on the sale of armed drones to India.

Another article ‘US, India announce agreements on technology, defence” said, “Biden and Modi announced several agreements, including a deal to jointly produce a GE fighter jet engine in India and efforts to shore up supply chains for microchips and other key technologies.”

The style section of The Washington Post has a half-page photograph of Prime Minister Modi flanked by the Bidens in the White House for the lavish state dinner.

The article accompanying the report says “All the pomp but light on the glee.”

A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeting US lawmakers with a ‘Namaste’ during his address at the US Congress, is on the front page of The New York Times, with the caption “At a joint session of Congress on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India avoided using the words “Russia” and “China.”

A full page of coverage of the visit is splashed inside the paper, with a photograph of Biden, with his hand on Modi’s shoulder, with the Washington Monument in the foreground, the two leaders watching the ceremonial guard of honour and the thousands of Indian-Americans who had gathered at the South Lawns of the White House on a rainy Thursday morning.

The detailed NYT report notes that “to mark their ties, the two leaders rolled out a long list of joint initiatives on telecommunications, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other areas.”

The Financial Times carried a photograph of the two leaders standing for the national anthems on the South Lawn of the White House during the ceremonial welcome, with the caption ‘Stronger Ties Biden and Modi commit to a ‘defining’ relationship between democracies’.

A detailed report on the technology and defence agreements signed between the two leaders is on the second page.

“Joe Biden welcomed Narendra Modi to the White House yesterday for a state visit during which the US and Indian leaders will announce defence and technology deals including a purchase of US spy drones.”

“The accords, which include efforts to boost space cooperation, mark a big push by the US to draw New Delhi into its orbit as part of a plan to work with allies and partners to counter China”, the FT report said.