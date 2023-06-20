Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet billionaire Elon Musk, among others
- Modi in US LIVE updates: The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on his first State visit to the United States at the invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. PM Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his State visit. On the second day, the prime minister will address the US Congress, the first Indian leader to do it twice. During Modi's visit, the prime minister will join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.
PM Modi US visit LIVE: What is a ‘state visit’?
Modi has made five previous trips to the US in 9 years as India's PM. The sixth, however, is maiden ‘state visit’ to that country. What does this mean? Read here
PM Modi US visit Live: Who all will PM meet besides the Bidens?
PM will meet as many as 24 personalities, including Elon Musk. The list includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, etc.
PM Modi US visit Live: ‘UNSC membership must be evaluated’
There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the (UN Security) council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there: PM Modi to Wall Street Journal
PM Modi US visit Live: Modi speaks of ‘unprecedented trust’ between India, US leaders
In exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal, prime minister Modi describes the relationship between Indian, American leaders as one of ‘unprecedented trust.’
PM Modi US visit Live: ‘Garba’ to welcome PM Modi in US
Members of the Indian diaspora rehearse their dance moves ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the US.
PM Modi US visit Live: Modi's visit sends strong message that US-India relationship is critical and pivotal: USISPF
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US and his visit sends a strong message that the bilateral relationship is pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century, the leadership at a leading India-US advocacy group have said.