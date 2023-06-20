Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet billionaire Elon Musk, among others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on his first State visit to the United States at the invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. PM Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his State visit. On the second day, the prime minister will address the US Congress, the first Indian leader to do it twice. During Modi's visit, the prime minister will join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(PTI)