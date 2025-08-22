PM Modi inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a key bridge between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, which is set to reduce the distance between the two districts by over 100 kilometres, in a major boost to the infrastructure facilities in poll-bound Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during a public meeting to inaugurate and laying the foundation of various projects, in Gaya on Friday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar aslo present. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

The 1.86-km-long Aunta-Simaria Bridge on River Ganga, built at a cost of ₹1,870 crore on National Highway 31, will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

Here is all you need to know about the Aunta-Simaria Bridge:

⦁ PM Modi inaugurated the bridge during his visit to Bihar, where he launched development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore.

⦁ The new bridge has been constructed parallel to the existing two-lane 'Rajendra Setu', which was in poor condition. The old bridge only allowed the entry of some vehicles, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.

⦁ The bridge between Begusarai and Patna districts will help link several other districts in North Bihar with South Bihar, reducing the travel distance between the two. Several districts in North Bihar- Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea and Araria; and those in South Bihar- Sheikhpura, Nawada and Lakhisarai are set to benefit.

⦁ The bridge will also provide better connectivity to the pilgrimage of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of famous poet, the late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

⦁ Apart from the Aunta-Simaria Bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around ₹1,900 crore. The four-lane road, along with the new bridge, will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger movement.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister stood on the bridge and waved his 'gamcha' at the crowds. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was also present during the event. PM Modi also held a roadshow after the inauguration.