News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates new Boeing India centre in Bengaluru. 6 things to know

PM Modi inaugurates new Boeing India centre in Bengaluru. 6 things to know

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru.

The Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre in Bengaluru.(ANI)
The Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre in Bengaluru.(ANI)

The prime minister said that the facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation. He also said that the campus will strengthen the identity of Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement. Bengaluru connects India's technological capability with global demand,” he said at the launch.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Boeing centre:

  • Spread across 43 acres, the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus was built using an investment of 1,600 crore.
  • The new campus is said to be Boeing's largest investment outside the United States.
  • According to the government, Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India.

  • It will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry
  • According to media reports, the BIETC will hold a 3,000+ diverse engineering workforce that would contribute to global aerospace growth.
  • Boeing will also partner with the Indian armed forces to boost the aircraft demand in the defence sector and contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, they said.

At Friday's launch, PM Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was also present during the launch ceremony. He said that occasion adds yet another feather to the illustrious cap of Karnataka, a state that has consistently stood at the forefront of technological advancement in India.

