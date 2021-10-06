PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in MP. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh through a video conference. He also distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme during the event.

Top quotes from Modi's speech:

-Addressing a gathering of people, Modi said the era when the poor had to go to the government for every penny has been left behind, adding the government is now itself approaching and empowering them.

-Modi said the SVAMITVA scheme was launched initially in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka. However, efforts are now being made to expand in other states.

-PM Modi said, “Look at the efforts of our government for the last 6-7 years, if we look at the schemes, we have tried that the poor don't not spread their hands in front of any third person”.

-"Recently, many policy decisions have been taken so that farmers in remote areas get maximum benefits of drone technology," he said.

-The Prime Minister asserted said that the SVAMITVA scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents, adding “it is also a new mantra for development and trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology”.

About the scheme

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

