‘Modi is great whether Trump says it or not’: Fadnavis reacts to US President's remark on PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is great” irrespective of whether US President Donald Trump says it or not. Speaking about Americans' stand on India, Fadnavis said that “some praise us and some try to pull us down”(PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra CM also said that India frames its own foreign policy and it cannot be dictated to it by any other country.

“Whether (United States President Donald) Trump says it or not, PM Modi is great,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was referring to Trump's recent praise of PM Modi, where he called the Indian PM his friend, however, adding that he doesn't like what PM Modi “is doing at this particular moment”.

Speaking about Americans' stand on India, Fadnavis said that “some praise us and some try to pull us down”, while adding that this is “a new India…Modiji's India.”

Trump had, on Friday, said that he would always be friends with Modi, while calling him a “great Prime Minister.” “I'll always be friends with Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment,” Trump said during his interaction with reporters at the White House.

However, Trump added that India and US share a “special relationship”, and that there was “nothing to worry about”. “We just have moments on occasion,” the US President said.

Responding to Trump's remarks, PM Modi said that he “deeply appreciates” and “fully reciprocates” the US President's sentiments.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ties between both countries deteriorated after Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on India, on account of purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking to reporters after the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol installed at his official residence in south Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the country's progress towards Viksit Bharat would continue.

“All of us bid goodbye to the Lord with a heavy heart and with a sense of happiness that he will return next year,” the Maharashtra CM said.