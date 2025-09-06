PM Modi reacts to Donald Trump's ‘always friends’ remark: ‘Fully reciprocate’

Reacting to Donald Trump's “always friends” remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he “deeply appreciates” and “fully reciprocates” US President's sentiments and “positive assessment” of their ties. File image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House in Delhi(PTI)

India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X, the first public shoutout by him to his ties with Trump since additional tariffs on India kicked in.

Amid ongoing trade tensions with India, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he will always be friends with Modi, praising him as a “great prime minister”.

Interacting with reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I'll always be friends with Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

Relations between India and the US have taken a hit due to the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports going there. Donald Trump in August imposed 25 per cent tariff on India, followed by an additional 25 per cent duty citing Russian oil purchase.

India, firing back, called the US action “unjustified”, accusing the country of unfairly targeting for trade with Russia.

Donald Trump on Friday said in a social media post that the US appears to have lost India to “darkest China”, a remark that came days after the bonhomie among PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian premier Vladimir Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

"Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on social media platform Truth Social.

India, however, declined to respond to Trump's remarks suggesting New Delhi is inching closer to China.