‘PM Modi is so popular’: Malaysian PM on Modi’s international appeal; Smriti Irani says ‘wave’ has ‘global echo’

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in India for the 18th BRICS Summit, met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and candidly mentioned that he is so popular that people messaged him to pass on their regards to Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PMO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP leader Smriti Irani shared a video clip of the candid exchange and wrote: “The Modi wave has a global echo! Malaysian PM Mr. Anwar Ibrahim’s candid quip says it all...” Track live updates on BRICS Summit

In the video, Ibrahim is seen shaking hands with PM Modi and as he proceeds to take a seat besides him, Ibrahim tells India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar that Modi is very popular. “I got so many messages to pass on regards to him,” Ibrahim can be heard saying.

Also read: Xi Jinping's car arrives in Delhi under black covers. What we know about the 'secret' Hongqi N701

Watch video here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What specific areas did PM Modi and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim discuss for bilateral cooperation? PM Modi and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim discussed boosting bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, defence, trade, investment, semiconductors, digital economy, and tourism. Why is Prime Minister Modi's popularity significant in the context of international relations? Prime Minister Modi's popularity, as noted by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, highlights India's growing influence and appeal on the global stage, fostering goodwill and diplomatic ties. How are smaller countries like Malaysia and Ethiopia engaging with India in defence cooperation? Smaller countries like Malaysia and Ethiopia are seeking to deepen defence cooperation with India through joint personnel training and procurement of defence equipment from Indian companies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi meets Malaysian PM

{{^usCountry}} Modi on Saturday held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, defence, trade and investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi on Saturday held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, defence, trade and investment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Ethiopia, Malaysia eye strong defence, business ties with India after Modi meet at BRICS

"Building on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, he said.

Leaders of global south at BRICS Summit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ibrahim is among leaders of the global south who are in India for the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 with focus on trade, investment and global conflicts, as the bloc seeks a bigger role in shaping the global agenda for emerging and developing countries.

India is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and counterparts from the other eight BRICS members. The summit comes as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with rising U.S.-China tensions, test the bloc’s ability to find common ground among countries with competing geopolitical interests.

Also read: BRICS 2026: PM Modi meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi; trade, energy security in focus

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.