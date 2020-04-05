PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence on Sunday night, joining the country in the drive to mark the fights against coronavirus.

India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today and lit candles, ‘diyas’, or flashlight, to mark the country’s fight against Coronavirus as appealed by the Prime Minister.

PM tweeted a Sanskrit shloka, along side photos of himself, which means: “Salutations to the Light of the Lamp which Brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which Destroys Inimical Feelings; Salutations to the Light of the Lamp.”

Modi shared four photos in which he is dressed in a blue half-sleeved kurta and lungi and is lighting a big metal lamp using a smaller one.

Several of the Prime Minister’s colleagues from the Union Cabinet participated in the drive.

“Two diyas - one for me and the other for my 88 year old mother who could not be at the door. Joining an expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before. Jai Hind #9pm9minute,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture where he is seen holding two diyas.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too lit candles in his house as did Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“At home, 9 pm: lighting diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking of our community, even as we work day and night as one nation,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continue to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 including 83 deaths.