Govt rolls out ‘grid balancing’ plan for PM Modi’s 9 pm lights-off event

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off lights on Sunday for nine minutes will not cause instability to the power grid, the Union ministry of power said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said apprehensions that switching off the lights could cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage was misplaced.

“The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand,” the power ministry said in a statement.

There have been concerns that the sudden change in the power demand pattern - when the lights-off event begins at 9 pm tomorrow and ends 9 minutes later - could impact the grid frequency.

The power ministry statement that insisted this will not be a problem and underlined that PM Modi’s call only implied household lights would be off, not all electrical appliances.

“The appeal of the Hon Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes. Only lights should be switched off,” the statement added.

A government official had earlier explained that domestic household lighting accounts for only 12 Gigawatts of power out of the current peak load of 120 GW. The system would only need to manage the 15 GW fluctuation if all households across the country switch off their lights.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the call to go dark for 9 min at 9 pm on the 5th can have a deep impact on the grid and its stability. “I sincerely hope this is being properly managed,” the former minister tweeted.

Grid operator POSOCO National Load Despatch Centre has sent out a detailed advisory outlining the steps that they had to take.

“Unlike normal operation, this reduction in load of the order of 12-13 GW would happen in 2-4 minutes and recover nine minutes later within 2-4 minutes. This sharp reduction in load and recovery, which is unprecedented, will need to be handled through hydro and gas resources,” the advisory said.

The advisory called for reducing hydro generation during the evening peak hours (from 6 pm to 10pm) to provide flexibility during the 9 pm event. During this time, directions have been issued for thermal and gas generation to be scheduled in a way that manages the peak.

“The national load dispatch centre has worked out the procedures for grid balancing during the period which they will be communicating to the regional and state load dispatch centre’s separately,” the letter written by the power ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh’s load dispatch centre advised power operators in the state to start load shedding in a staggered manner for an hour during the event. “To avoid sharp crashing of load, load shedding in a staggered manner may be done starting from approximately 8 pm to 9 pm” a letter written by UP state load dispatcher said.

Nitin Raut, the power minister of the opposition-ruled Maharashtra warned of a power grid failure and asked all regions to take extra precautions to ensure no blackout occurs.