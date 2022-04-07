PM Modi lauds discussions on Ukraine in Parliament, says ‘grateful to MPs’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the discussions held on Ukraine and India's efforts to bring back its citizens from the war-torn country in Parliament over the past few days. “Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views,” he wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's statements came after external affairs minister S Jaishankar replied on the Ukraine situation on Wednesday after a short discussion was held in Lok Sabha on Tuesday members of both the treasury and opposition benches.

Calling it a ‘rich level of debate’, PM Modi further wrote, “The constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage.”

He added, 'It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens." According to PM Modi, “the government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations.”

Responding to a debate on the situation in Ukraine in the lower house of Parliament, EAM S Jaishankar said that the government is focused on stabilising economic transactions with Russia. “India has had very candid, very direct conversations with all partners regarding its position on the Ukraine crisis,” he said.

The external affairs miniser further condemned the mass killing in Bucha, Ukraine and called for an “immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine.” He said, “I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

After several images of mass graves and dozens of bodies of civilians emerged on social media, India condemned the killings during a discussion at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Reiterating India's call to end hostilities, Jaishankar said, “If India has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This...has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN."