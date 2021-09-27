Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Country entering new and extraordinary phase’: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
india news

'Country entering new and extraordinary phase’: PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the initiative will especially benefit the poor and middle class.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:32 AM IST
PM Modi launching Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing, describing this as a “new and extraordinary phase that the country is entering today.” This mission, he said, has the power to bring “revolutionary changes” in India's health facilities.

Also Read | PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today

Recalling the launch of Ayushman Bharat in 2018, PM Modi expressed his happiness at the rollout of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission three years later. He also said that this scheme will benefit the poor and middle class the most by eliminating all problems they face in getting medical treatment.

This initiative has enabled India to administer nearly 900 million Covid-19 vaccine doses thus far, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that even advanced countries do not have technology such as this. 

“It will bring all stakeholders in the field of health on a single platform and also help a patient connect with a doctor who speaks the same language,” he further remarked.

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi also drew an analogy between tourism and health. “Today is World Tourism Day as well. You must be wondering what is the connection between health and tourism. But there is. Tell me, will tourists like to visit a place which does not have emergency health services?” he asked.

Also Read | World Tourism Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

The Prime Minister then touched upon the reach of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying that no other country has a digital infrastructure has huge as India's, which has about 800 million internet users and around 430 million bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission:

PM Modi announced the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission during his Independence Day speech last year. It was later implemented in six Union territories as a pilot project.

The key components of this scheme, which is also called the National Digital Health Mission or the PM Digital Health Mission, are a health identity card for every citizen, a healthcare professionals registry, and healthcare facilities registries.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh: Pt Shree Ram Sharma Metro station closed for security reasons

Remnants of cyclone Gulab to bring heavy rain to central and west India

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP

Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway blocked to protest farm laws
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP