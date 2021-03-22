'Vision of self-reliance India is dependent on water connectivity,' says PM Modi at 'Catch the Rain' campaign launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the importance of water conservation as he launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign virtually. Speaking during the launch, PM Modi called for participation from every citizen of the country and said that as the country is moving on the path of development, the crisis of water is also increasing.

The launch was organised to mark World Water Day to raise awareness about water conservation in the country. Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also part of the event.

"The water availability is very crucial for 21st century India," he also said.

PM Modi also announced that after the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, "about 4 crore new families have got tap connection in such a short time." "Just one and a half years ago, out of 19 crore rural families in our country, only 3.5 crore families used to get water from the tap," he said during the launch.

"India's development vision, its self-reliance is dependent on water connectivity. That's why our government. has prioritized water governance in its policies. More rain water harvesting facilities means less dependence on groundwater," PM Modi also said.

The program will be implemented between March 22 and November 30, covering the monsoon period in the country. During this campaign, geotagging of all water bodies throughout the nation will be carried out, an official said on condition of anonymity.

On average India receives 1,170mm of rainfall, most of it during the summer monsoon months, but only 10-20% of that is currently tapped.