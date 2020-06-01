PM Modi launches one-stop platform to help MSMEs grow, solve problems

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the technology platform CHAMPIONS, a one-stop-shop solution of the MSME Ministry that would attempt to make smaller entrepreneurships evolve and grow by solving their grievances.

The acronym CHAMPIONS stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

This ICT-based system has been set up to help the MSMEs in the present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions, an official statement said.

It would work to resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw material, labour, regulatory permissions etc particularly in the Covid-19 created difficult situation. It would also help them capture new opportunities including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in national and international markets.

It would also identify the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

It is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms.

The entire ICT architecture has been created in-house with the help of NIC with no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure has been created in one of the ministry’s dumping rooms in record time, the official statement said.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms has been created in a Hub and Spoke Model. The hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes are in the states in various offices and institutions of the MSME Ministry. As of now, 66 state-level control rooms have been created and made functional. They are connected through video conference also in addition to the portal of Champions. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to the officers and staff have been deployed and training has been conducted for them.