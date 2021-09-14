In UP's Aligarh, PM Modi lays foundation stone of university named after 'visionary' Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. On this occasion, PM Modi also inspected exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh industrial defence corridor.

Prime Minister Modi began his speech by remembering late BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who passed away last month. “As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, honest efforts are being made to make the young generation aware of contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and others in our independence struggle,” he remarked, also highlighting that the late king also allotted land for the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“As a prime minister, I consider it my good fortune that I am laying the foundation stone of a university named after such a visionary,” PM Modi said.

Talking about the defence corridor, the Prime Minister said that India is moving ahead with an aim to carve its identity as a global defence exporter, unlike earlier when the country was just an importer.

He also made an analogy between the famous locks of Aligarh and the defence corridor, saying that the city is now contributing towards protection of country's borders as well. PM Modi then announced ₹9000 crore for the development of BrahMos missile at the defence corridor's Lucknow node.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state is benefiting from a “double engine government.”

Taking a swipe at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), which was in power here from 2017, he said that people cannot forget the scams that took place before the BJP came to power. He also pointed to “lawlessness” that prevailed while the SP was in power. “However, with Yogiji in power, criminals think twice before committing a crime,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's visit to Aligarh is being seen as the launch by the ruling BJP of its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the country's most populous state, likely to take place early next year.

UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were among dignitaries who attended the ceremony.