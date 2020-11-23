e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi likely to discuss Covid-19 vaccine distribution with states tomorrow

PM Modi likely to discuss Covid-19 vaccine distribution with states tomorrow

Task force will decide whether India should go for emergency authorisation while the expert group will be responsible to track global trial results, to initiate price negotiation with global companies etc.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 07:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vaccine procurement in India will be done centrally. As India is in talks with Pfizer, Moderna, PM Modi will virtually meet state CMs on Tuesday.
Vaccine procurement in India will be done centrally. As India is in talks with Pfizer, Moderna, PM Modi will virtually meet state CMs on Tuesday. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation of the states. As four vaccine candidates in India are in either the second or the third phase of clinical trials, vaccine distribution, emergency authorisation are also likely to be discussed with the states. The Prime Minister will hold two back-to-back meetings — one with the CMs or other representatives of the states which are reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases at present.

At a recently held meeting of the Niti Aayog, issues like emergency authorisation, advance procurement, pricing of vaccines have been discussed — a development that comes after Pfizer and Moderna have said they would seek emergency authorisation of their vaccines, which have proved around 95% efficacy in the trials.

Also Read: Government exploring modalities of emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine

In India, the vaccine task force (VTF) will meet soon to review the scientific status of vaccines globally and will decided whether India should think of emergency authorisation. Serum Institute of India, which is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, will apply for emergency authorisation in India, once it gets a go-ahead for the same in the United Kingdom, CEO Adar Poonawalla said, taking part in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

As far as emergency authorisation is concerned, it has been decided so far that the task force will lay down the principles for emergency use authorisation while the National Expert Group On Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) should take the lead in setting the principles for advance market commitment, including vaccine pricing.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In