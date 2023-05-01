AAP Gujarat chief claims 830 crore spent on ‘Mann Ki Baat’; booked

A complaint was filed against Gujarat Aam Admi Party chief Isudan Gadhvi in Ahmedabad on Monday over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', in which he alleged that the 100 episodes of the monthly radio programme cost ₹830 crore.

Isudan Gadhvi was Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate in the last assembly elections. (AFP Photo)

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch registered the complaint on Monday.

"Mann Ki Baat's one-day cost is 8.3 crores. 830 crores of 100 episodes of blowing our tax are the limit now. BJP workers need to wake up and protest about this," Gadhvi tweeted a day before which he later deleted yesterday.

The Prime Minister completed the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday which was broadcast across the country and various parts of the world.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' hailed the spirit of all countrymen, calling them an inspiration and said that the programme has become a festival of goodness and positivity.

He said that the monthly program, through its journey of 100 episodes, showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields and became an agent for change in society.

Addressing the centenary episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional, got carried away in emotions and then also composed myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say this from the core of my heart, in fact, all of you, the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', our countrymen, deserve congratulations. 'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings".

"October 3, 2014, was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the day of Vijaya Dashami. It is the festival of victory of good over evil. 'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity and people's participation in this," he added.

Hailing the spirit of the countrymen in his 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that every Indian became an inspiration for another through the monthly radio programme while adding that each episode of the popular show "prepared the ground for the next one".