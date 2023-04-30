As Mann ki Baat turns 100, PM Modi's thank-you to million of Indians: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his 100th episode of his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat on Sunday said that this is the "Mann Ki Baat" of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

PM Modi recording 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat (ANI)

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

PM Modi top quotes:

Mann ki Baat has become festival that celebrates India's positivity, its people. Mann ki Baat gave me solution to connect with people, it's not merely a programme but faith, spiritual journey to me. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in Mann ki Baat became public movements. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others. In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode. "Selfie with Daughter" campaign is not about technology or anything else, but about “daughters.” Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. 'Mann Ki Baat' has always moved ahead with goodwill, the spirit of service-spirit and the sense of duty. Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This year, where we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger.

(With inputs from agencies)