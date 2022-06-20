PM Modi may meet three service chiefs tomorrow over Agnipath: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will separately hold meetings with chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on Tuesday. According to a report by news agency ANI, the three service chiefs are likely to brief the PM about the Agnipath recruitment scheme that has sparked widespread protests in several parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said at an event that many decisions and reforms may seem unpleasant, but the path shall take the country to new milestones. The PM, however, did not refer to the ongoing protests or the scheme during his speech at a programme in Bengaluru.

“Many decisions, many reforms, in the present may seem unpleasant. But over time, the entire country experiences the benefits of it. The path of reforms will take us to new milestones,” Modi said.

Also read | Congress leaders meet Prez Kovind over Agnipath, 'mistreatment' of MPs by cops

The short-term recruitment model for the armed forces was launched last week by the service chiefs in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh. A massive agitation was launched soon after by the youth, mostly defence aspirants. The stir turned violent on a number of occasions with vandals torching trains and causing damage to public property. A young man also lost his life in alleged police firing during one such protest in Telangana's Secunderabad. A day-long Bharat Bandh is underway.

Despite the mass stir and a massive backlash from the Opposition, the government has said it has no plans for taking back the scheme, while stating those indulging in violence would have no space in the forces.

Meanwhile, several government departments and BJP-led states have announced support measures over the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme.

The defence minister, while unveiling the Agnipath scheme on June 14, had said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON