PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties
PTI |
Sep 10, 2023 05:37 PM IST
PM Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.”
Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
- Topics
- G20 Summit
- G20
- Pm Modi
- Justin Trudeau