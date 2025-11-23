PM Modi meets world leaders on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met multiple world leaders here and said they together reaffirmed “shared commitment to global progress and prosperity”. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as leaders pose for a group photo, on the opening day of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP)

Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by South Africa.

“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said he had a “great exchange of views” with Prime Minister Ibrahim and added that India and Malaysia will continue to work together “to diversify bilateral cooperation”.

He said he was “delighted” to meet President Macron, with whom he “had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!” Modi said in another post on X.

The prime minister had a “wonderful meeting” with Korean leader Lee Jae-myung, which was their second meeting this year.

Modi said the meeting was “indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages”.

After his meeting with the Brazilian president, Modi said, “India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.”

The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres. Before the main session of the Summit, PM Modi also interacted with many other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sharing a ‘Family Photo’ with fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit, Modi said in a post on X: “Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”

Modi also met Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and said he had the honour of welcoming him to Delhi earlier this year.

“India values the friendship with Angola and our nations are working closely to increase trade as well as cultural linkages,” Modi said.

The prime minister also met his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. “The India-Singapore partnership remains a key driver of growth and stability,” he said.

Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính. “Our commitment to a stronger, future-oriented friendship between India and Vietnam remains steadfast,” he posted on X.

The prime minister also had a “wonderful” meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “India’s ties with Germany are robust, especially in areas such as trade, technology, innovation and more,” he said.

He also interacted with Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Modi also met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia during the G20 Summit. “India and Ethiopia share a partnership rooted in history and strengthened by developmental cooperation. We will keep boosting ties in sectors like technology, skilling and more,” he said.

The prime minister also interacted with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio. “Together, our nations continue to strengthen a bilateral relationship that is people-focused, future-ready and rooted in enduring trust,” he posted on X.

Modi also met World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and said, “As always, a delight to meet Tulsi Bhai. India will always contribute towards building a healthier planet.”

Earlier, upon reaching the G20 Summit venue in Johannesburg, Modi said he thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa “for the warm welcome and for organising this important Summit”.

Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders’ Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.