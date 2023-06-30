‘DU not just university but a movement’: PM Modi at centenary celebration. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations in the national capital as the chief guest and also laid the foundation stone of three buildings, including Delhi University Computer Centre and launched two coffee table books on the University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the valedictory session of DU's centenary celebrations on Friday.(HT Photo/RajkRaj)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi while addressing the gathering at the event, spoke about the significance of the prominent central university as well as shared his experience of arriving at the event via Delhi Metro, which he took earlier in the day amid tight security.

What PM Modi said at the valedictory session of DU's centenary celebrations: Top quotes

1)"Delhi University not merely a university but a movement…This university has lived every moment and given life to every moment…India was at the peak of happiness and prosperity when the universities like Nalanda existed here…When India had institutions like Takshila, the country's science guided the world…during that time India had a big share in global GDP…but 100s of years of slavery destroyed its education centres and stalled the country's growth."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2)"Delhi University earlier had just three colleges….today there are over 90 colleges that are part of the institution….more girls study at DU than boys….likewise, India's gender ratio has improved a lot….this means that the deeper the roots of academic institutions in the country would result in the branches of a country that touch greater heights."

3)"Today many universities and colleges are being built across India. In the last few years, the number of educational institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS have continuously grown…. they will form the building blocks of New India…In 2014, there were only 12 Indian Universities in the QS World Ranking…. now that number is 45….the education institutes of India are making a mark in the world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4)There was a time when the students prioritised placements before enrolling in an educational institution….But today, the youth does not want to confine themselves solely to that path…they want to do something new... and set their own limits.

5)India and the US have finalised a deal on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology i.e. iCET…it will create new opportunities from land to space and semiconductor to AI for the youth…Our yoga, our science, our culture, our festivals, our literature, our history, our heritage, our traditions, our cuisine... Today, everyone is discussing them, and they are getting attention…thus, the demand is increasing for Indian youth who can showcase India to the world."

6)The world is also recognising the value of Indian teachers today…we can trn these opportunities into our strengths….but for these our universities need to be prepapred…they must draw a roadmap to define their goals…have the mindset in this direction…by the time DU completes its 125 years….it must be able to rank among the best universities in the world…and for this we need to increase our efforts…."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON