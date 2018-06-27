PM Modi, Nikki Haley discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday discussed deepening India- US cooperation during her first visit to India after taking over the position.

An official Indian statement said: “Haley noted the deepening relations between India and the US particularly in strategic and defence sectors. Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India- US cooperation, including on counter-terrorism, and in mu ltilateral fora.” Modi also appreciated Trump’s South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies and commended his initiative for denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula.

“In this day and time we see more and more reasons for India and the US to come together. I am here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in the friendship India and the US have and our willingness to make that relationship even more strong,” said Haley, who is an American of Indian origin.

Accompanied by US envoy to India Kenneth Juster, she visited Humayun’s tomb. “The preservation that has happened here is a reminder that we all remember where we came from and we have to preserve it for the future,” said Haley, the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab