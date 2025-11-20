Watch: Modi-Nitish bonhomie on stage, PM bows down to Bihar as NDA makes a comeback

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made a stunning return to Bihar days after the getting a massive mandate in the state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-inducted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared a warm moment on stage. PM Narendra Modi greets JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony, in Patna on Thursday.(DPR PMO)

The two leaders held hands and swung them in the air together, after which the prime minister bowed down to the public of Bihar many times.

Smiling ear-to-ear, the NDA partners were captured on camera as the ruling alliance returned to power in the state on Thursday morning.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar government. This is a splendid team of dedicated leaders, which will take Bihar to new heights. My best wishes to all of them!" PM Modi said on after the ceremony.

The NDA registered a landslide victory and dealt a crushing blow to the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar last week, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state.

Days after its big win, the NDA formed the government in Bihar on Thursday, with Nitish Kumar taking oath as chief minister for a record 10th time, from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Nitish Kumar was joined by several senior BJP and Janata Dal (United) dignitaries on stage, including PM Modi.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, a 26-member cabinet, including two deputy CMs were sworn in, and among some important names were Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal and Mangal Pandey.

The current Bihar Assembly’s tenure ends on November 22, and a three-day session of the newly constituted House will begin on November 26, during which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will reportedly be elected and newly elected members will take oath.

Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony came a day after he tendered his resignation as chief minister to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.