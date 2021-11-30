‘Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!’: Chidambaram’s latest jab on farm bill

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Centre on Tuesday for passing the bill to repeal the three farm laws in Parliament on Monday without any discussion over the issue.

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister, said, “On the eve of the Parliament session, the Prime Minister offered to debate “any issue”. On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate!”

Chidambaram said the farm laws were passed without a debate and were repealed without a debate. “Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!” he also wrote on the microblogging site.

Chidambaram also targeted Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar for denying a debate on the bill.

Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2021

Tomar, who tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, said on Monday there was no need for a debate as the opposition parties had been seeking repeal of the farm laws and the Centre did it.

Several leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, along with other opposition parties criticised the Centre for not discussing the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021.

Randeep Surjewala tweeted on Monday that if a debate had taken place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government at the Centre had to be answerable for not giving the minimum support price (MSP), the deaths of 700 protesting farmers and the “conspiracy to sell the farming sector at the altar of crony friends.”

Rahul Gandhi, who has been the sharpest political critic of the farm laws, alleged on Monday that revocation of these laws without a debate in Parliament showed that the Centre was "terrified" of having a discussion and knows that it has done something wrong.

As the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament will begin in a few hours from now, 14 opposition parties including the Congress might consider boycotting the entire session till December 23.