PM Modi on meeting landslide victims in Kerala's Wayanad: ‘Disaster not normal’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the landslides in Wayanad is “not normal”.



“I have been taking information about the landslide since the time I got to know about the incident. All the agencies of the Central Govt who could have helped in the disaster were mobilised immediately,” the prime minister was quoted by ANI as saying at a meeting to review rescue and rehabilitation efforts for the victims of landslide that have killed more than 200 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide, in Wayanad on Saturday. (ANI)

"This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital," he added.



During the review meeting, Modi assured all support to the state in rehabilitation. The prime minister said that the Centre will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests.



Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union minister Suresh Gopi, state ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar were also present.



The prime minister along with Vijayan also conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-hit areas. He later met the survivors at a relief camp.

As many as 226 people have lost their lives and over 130 remain missing in one of the worst calamities to have struck Kerala in the early hours of July 30.



Kerala seeks national disaster tag for Wayanad tragedy

The Kerala government has requested the Centre declare this a national disaster and a severe calamity. The Central Government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to visit the affected areas of the State and review the situation.



All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of Rs. 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family.



