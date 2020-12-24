e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh and Jnanadanandini Devi

PM Modi on Tagore’s Gujarat link, Srimati Hutteesingh and Jnanadanandini Devi

This connection shows despite being fragmented by difference in language, food, clothes, our country is united in soul, PM Modi said.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Narendra Modi virtually addressing centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday. (Video grab)
Addressing the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University through video conferencing on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tagore family had a long-cherished connection with Gujarat which shows how states can learn from each other and prosper.

“When I speak about Gurudev, I can’t stop. When I came here last time, I talked about this. This time too, I will remind you of the connection between Gurudev and Gujarat,” PM Modi said.

“We need to remember this because this enshrines the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. This connection shows despite being fragmented by difference in language, food, clothes, our country is united in soul. This shows India’s culture of unity in diversity,” PM Modi added.

Satyendranath Tagore, who was in Indian Civil Service, was posted in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said. “Rabindranath Tagore used to visit Gujarat frequently. He stayed in Ahmedabad for a long time. During such a period, he wrote his two popular poems. He wrote a portion of Khudito Pashan (Kshudhita Pashan) in Gujarat,” he said.

“Not only this, Gujarat’s daughter Srimati Hutteesingh was married to the Tagore family. When Satyendranath Tagore’s wife Jnanadanandini Devi was in Gujarat, she saw women draping the pallu of saree on their right shoulders, which she felt cumbersome and improvised the style bringing the pallu on the left shoulder. Women empowerment organisations can do some more research on this,” PM Modi said.

Srimati Hutteesingh, belonging to the Hutheesingh family of Ahmedabad, was married to Saumyendranath Ragore, grand-nephew of Rabindranath Tagore. She had studied in Visva Bharati and remained associated with the university.

