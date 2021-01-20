PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said the 10th Sikh Guru's life was devoted to create a just and inclusive society.
"I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices," PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi also recalled grand celebrations on 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.
"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," he added.
PM Modi also tweeted his messages in Punjabi.
Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
