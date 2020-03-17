e-paper
PM Modi pays tributes to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary

PM Modi will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh on Tuesday via video link.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:45 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the first president of Bangladesh and later as the prime minister of Bangladesh. (HT file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary and hailed his contributions towards Bangladesh’s progress.

Modi will participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh on Tuesday via video link.

The year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Tuesday and were expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Modi. But it will be without any public gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh’s progress.

“This evening, via video link, will address Bangabandhu’s 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations being held in Bangladesh,” Modi said in a tweet.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the first president of Bangladesh and later as the prime minister of Bangladesh from April 17, 1971, until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

He is considered to be the driving force behind the independence of Bangladesh and has been given the title of “Bangabandhu” (Friend of Bengal). His daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is the current prime minister of Bangladesh.

