‘We care even for our enemies’: PM Modi after arrival from 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in India after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Addressing the party workers at Delhi's Palam airport, the prime minister said the world wants to know what India is thinking.

PM Modi addressed a public gathering on Thursday. (ANI/ Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he said.

The prime minister also spoke on India's vaccine diplomacy. “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking”, ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Read here: India-Australia ties ‘entered T20 mode’: PM Modi in Sydney

PM Modi further talked about the release of the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea and said, "Tamil language is our language. It is the language of every Indian. It is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of the book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi was welcomed by BJP President JP Nadda along with party leaders and members on his arrival from the three-nation visit in Delhi. “The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership”, ANI quoted Nadda as saying.

"The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he added.

Read here: ‘PM Modi is the boss’: Why Australia's Albanese mentioned Bruce Springsteen

Meanwhile, Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Australia visit, which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and said that both the leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Albanese and addressed a community programme in Sydney. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend the event.

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

PM Modi had also tweeted, “From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON