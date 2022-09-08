PM Modi promises R-Day parade invite to workers involved in Central Vista revamping work

Ahead of the inauguration of the 'Kartavya Path', earlier known as Rajpath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with workers who were involved in the Central Vista redevelopment project at India Gate, New Delhi.

Modi told the workers that he would invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the Republic Day parade on January 26. Lauding their efforts, the PM said those engaged in constructing the new parliament building will have a special gallery dedicated to them. He told them that they not only built it, but also showed others the way of 'kartavya' (duty).

Modi inaugurated the newly christened Kartavya Path – the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate. He also unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate and paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and Kaushal Kishore were present at the event among others.

He also witnessed an exhibition on revamped Central Vista Avenue showcasing the evolution of Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious ₹13,450-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways,new green spaces, rehabilitated canals, new amenity blocks, updated signage, and vending kiosks. Other enhancements that will improve the public experience include new pedestrian underpasses, enhanced parking spaces, new exhibition panels, and upgraded night lighting.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.

