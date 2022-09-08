Home / India News / PM Modi unveils revamped Central Vista Avenue, Netaji Statue at India Gate

PM Modi unveils revamped Central Vista Avenue, Netaji Statue at India Gate

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 08:05 PM IST

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project being built at a cost of ₹13,450-crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute after inaugurating 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as part of the revamped Central Vista.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the newly christened Kartavya Path – the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, earlier known as Rajpath in a grand ceremony.

He also unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate and paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter. The PM was accompanied by several Union ministers for the event.

Ahead of opening the revamped stretch, the PM interacted with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. Modi told the 'shramjeevis' (workers) that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the next Republic Day parade.

The PM also walked along the gallery on the India Gate premises showcasing the evolution of the Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious 13,450-crore Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The redeveloped ‘Kartavya Path’ will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.

Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.

