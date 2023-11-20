PM Modi promises fuel price review if BJP wins in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised that, if elected, a BJP government in Rajasthan would review the prices of petrol and diesel, aiming to provide relief to the poor and middle-class citizens. He said that the petrol is being sold at a lower price in the BJP-ruled neighbouring states as compared to Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Rajasthan.(PTI)

Addressing a public rally in Pali, Modi said, “In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. There, petrol is ₹97 per litre. But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices.”

“I give a guarantee that after the BJP government is formed, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed... This will give relief to the poor and middle-class people,” he added.

Modi also targeted the Congress government over the rising cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan, claiming that the grand old party has made the state number one in such incidents.

"Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The CM should say that a probe is underway, and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn't this an insult to women?" he said.

The prime minister asserted that BJP governments ensure the swift implementation of central government schemes, and in states governed by the BJP, additional benefits are often provided to citizens.

“Wherever there is the double-engine government of BJP, every scheme of the central government is implemented on the ground faster, or the state governments of the BJP add something to it,” Modi said.

“Wherever there is a BJP government, along with ₹6,000 from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP state governments give ₹6,000 additionally from their side... Rajasthan BJP leaders too have resolved that after the BJP government is formed, farmers will get ₹6,000 additionally,” he added.

