PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to share stage in Telangana? CM invites both for state's Global Summit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit and apprised him about the state's goal of achieving a USD 3 trillion economy in line with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have been invited to Telangana(PTI)

Reddy, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, met Modi in Parliament premises and handed over a specially printed invitation for the summit scheduled to be held on December 8-9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

The chief minister told the prime minister that the state had prepared the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document outlining sector-wise growth targets and long-term development strategies, an official statement said.

Reddy informed Modi that the Vision Document, prepared with inputs from NITI Aayog and through consultations with domain experts, would be formally unveiled at the summit being organised on an international scale.

Before meeting the prime minister, Reddy met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi here and extended formal invitations to attend the summit.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed them on the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, prepared with a focus on long-term development and revenue expansion for the state, officials said.

Deputy CM Vikramarka, several MPs, and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were also present at the meeting.

Reddy also extended invitations to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to attend the summit, the statement added.