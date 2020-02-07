e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi arrives in Assam’s Kokrajhar to take part in Bodo Accord celebrations

PM Modi arrives in Assam’s Kokrajhar to take part in Bodo Accord celebrations

PM Modi has reached Kokrajhar in Assam to participate in an event celebrating the signing of Bodo Accord. He will also address a rally in the city.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi has reached Kokrajhar to address a rally after signing of Bodo Accord
PM Modi has reached Kokrajhar to address a rally after signing of Bodo Accord(ANI Twitter)
         

PM Modi has reached Kokrajhar in Assam to participate in an event celebrating the signing of Bodo Accord. He will also address a rally in the town.

This will be the prime minister’s first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act last December.

The Bodo agreement was signed on January 27 by the Central government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union and a civil society group. It is aimed at bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

A day before embarking on his journey, PM Modi said in a tweet that there was a “new dawn, fresh vigour and renewed hope in Assam”, and that the accord will help youth “fulfill their aspirations.”

“Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress," the PM tweeted.

