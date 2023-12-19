PM Modi reacts to Parliament ruckus at BJP meeting: ‘Opposition's election defeats…frustration'
Dec 19, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Opposition is rattled by assembly election losses and is disrupting Parliament in frustration.
The Opposition is rattled by assembly elections losses and is disrupting Parliament in frustration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Modi also said the Opposition's conduct will ensure its numbers will go down in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and added that the BJP will gain in numbers.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
