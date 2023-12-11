PM Modi reacts to Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 abrogation: ‘Historic, beacon of hope…’

Supreme Court Verdict on Article 370: Prime Minister Modi on Monday termed the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 as “historic”. Modi said the verdict is a “resounding declaration of hope, progress, unity for our sisters and brothers in J&K, Ladakh”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(BJP/X)

“Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” Modi in a post on social media X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Supreme Court ruling, that unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, can be seen as a big boost for Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status in August 2019 under Article 370 of the Constitution, months after the BJP won elections by a landslide and the prime minister made good on a key election pledge.

“I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370,” Modi said in the post.

"The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India," the prime minister added, using the hashtag "NayaJammuKashmir".

Writing the judgment for himself and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution and the president had the power to revoke it.

The court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The erstwhile state does not have internal sovereignty different from the other states, the CJI said.

(With inputs from agencies)