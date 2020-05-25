e-paper
PM Modi reaffirms India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing Covid-19 challenges

Modi, who spoke on telephone with Hasina, also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three Bilateral Projects, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in October 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina as the two leaders shared their assessment of damage caused by cyclone Amphan in both countries.

Modi, who spoke on telephone with Hasina, also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing collaboration between the two countries. Modi reaffirmed India’s support to Bangladesh in addressing these challenges, the external affairs ministry said.

He conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Hasina and the friendly people of Bangladesh.

Modi also spoke on telephone with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at effective cooperation between the two sides during the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi thanked the Crown Prince for support extended to Indian citizens in the United Arab Emirates.

In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
