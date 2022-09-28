PM Modi recalls memories of Lata Mangeshkar: ‘I got a call, she was elated’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the 40-feet-long veena installed at an intersection in Ayodhya named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will become a symbol of musical harmony. Speaking at the inauguration of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, PM Modi said that the 92 white lotus made of marble in the chowk complex depict Lata Mangeshkar's lifespan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This chowk, named after Lata Didi, will also act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art in our country. It will show that it is also our duty to stay connected to India's roots, move towards modernity, to take India's art and culture to every corner of the world,” said PM Modi.

“Taking pride in India's thousands-year-old heritage, it is also our responsibility to take India's culture to the new generation,” he added.

Recalling his fond memories of Lata Mangeshkar, the prime minister said whenever he spoke to her, the “familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerized me every time.”

“I remember, when the Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was completed, I got a call from Lata didi. She was very happy, elated. She could not believe that the construction of Ram temple was finally starting,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veena, an Indian classical music instrument, which symbolises Saraswati – the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning – weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to mark the singer's 93rd birth anniversary.

The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.

CM Yogi Adityanath had announced to rename a prominent Ayodhya crossing in memory of Lata Mangeshkar after she died on February 6 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON