 PM Modi receives cap once worn by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from leader’s family
Today was the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the cap will be displayed at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the family of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for presenting him with a cap worn by the leader.

Modi, who visited the Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort and paid floral tributes to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary, said the cap will be displayed at Kranti Mandir.

“I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been immediately added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose,” he tweeted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 19:57 IST

