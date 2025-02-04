PM Narendra Modi recommends ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis' book to Opposition. What does it say about Jawaharlal Nehru?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, tearing into the Opposition over its remarks on India's foreign policy and schooling them over the first PM's dealings in the external affairs wing. In an apparent attack at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, 'few people think that they don’t appear mature if they don’t speak on foreign policy'.(Sansad TV)

Making critical remarks while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Parliament during the ongoing Budget session, Modi noted that foreign policy was among the topics that was discussed in the House during this time.

‘If you are really interested…’

In what appeared to be a reference to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China border situation and the US's invite to the nation for the presidential inaugural ceremony, the PM said, “A few people think that they don’t appear mature if they don’t speak on foreign policy. They think that they should definitely speak on foreign policy, even if it causes harm to the country.”

He added that if anyone has a real interest in foreign policy and wants to understand it in an attempt to do something about it going forward, "they should definitely read a book, 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis'.

'JFK's Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA, and the Sino-Indian War' is a book written by foreign affairs scholar and American expert on security Bruce Riedel.

In his Lok Sabha address, the prime minister said the book mentions the first PM (Jawaharlal Nehru) who also looked after foreign policy in India.

"This book speaks in details about the discussions and decisions between Pandit Nehru and the then US President, John F Kennedy," Modi said.

The book, which examined the 1962 Sino-Indian war and its impact on US foreign policy under JFK, paints a nuanced picture of Nehru, portraying his visionary ideals and miscalculated strategies that resulted in India's unprepared state for the 1962 war.

As per Riedel, Nehru had underestimated the chances of an armed conflict despite the presence of clear signs of Chinese aggression along the borders. The war affected Nehru's morale and image,a Times of India report said.

The author highlights how Nehru decided to seek assistance from the United States. He had requested the then President John F Kennedy for help, to which the US responded quickly and provided military aid.

The request acted as a foundation for a brief period of closer relations between India and the US.

The BJP's official X account, also in reference to PM Modi's speech, posted excerpts from Riedel's book. "The book reveals how Nehru was 'interested' in Pat Kennedy and was keen to stay in a guest house often used by Lady Edwina Mountbatten," the party's X post.

The post highlights a sentence from the book, “A frequent visitor to India after Independence, Edwina and Nehru were close friends if not more.”

Another excerpt reads, "Kennedy told Galbraith "it was the worst state visit" of his presidency and also felt that Nehru seemed more interested in talking with Jackie than with him."

"A frequent visitor to India after independence, Edwina and Nehru were at least close friends if not more. Jackie was getting Nehru's complete attention," the BJP's X post shared another excerpt.

Notably, Modi said in the Lok Sabha that when India faced several challenges, "what was being done in the name of foreign policy at the time has been brought out through this book".