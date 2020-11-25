e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

PM Modi releases book on life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh. (PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its 10 gurus.

In a tweet, Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release.

“Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh,” the PM tweeted.

tags
top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, lists stricter rules for containment zones
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Youth wing chief of Mehbooba Mufti’s party arrested in terror case
Sublime and great to watch: Smith names two Sachin shots he admired
Sublime and great to watch: Smith names two Sachin shots he admired
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In