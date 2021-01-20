PM Modi releases financial assistance under PMAY - Gramin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of around ₹2691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh, under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) via video conferencing.

PM Modi said the government is ensuring ‘Housing for All’ in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have seen the situation during regime of previous governments. I am talking about Uttar Pradesh especially. The poor didn't believe that the government can help them in constructing a house. The previous Awaas schemes, the kind of houses built under them was not hidden from anyone," he said.

"We ensured complete transparency in allotment. 22 lakh houses are now being constructed. These houses are being given to those who did not have a pucca house of their own up to now," PM Modi added.

Pm Modi said in the past few years, around two crore houses have been built in rural areas alone.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana keys of 1.25 crore houses have been handed over to people. Around ₹1.50 Lakh Crores has been given by Central Govt alone, to build these houses," he added.

Union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The assistance includes the release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and the second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under PMAY-G, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister had given the clarion call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016.

So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a 100 per cent grant of ₹1.20 lakh in plain areas and ₹1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu, and Kashmir, and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).