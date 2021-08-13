Home / India News / PM Modi releases 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM Modi releases 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs

The PM was participating in the ‘Atmanirbhar Nari Shakti se Samvad’ programme through video conferencing where he spoke to members of women’s SHGs associated with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:03 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs. He also declared that the loan limit for self-help groups (SHGs) have been raised from 10 lakh to 20 lakh.

The PM was participating in the ‘Atmanirbhar Nari Shakti se Samvad’ programme through video conferencing where he spoke to members of women’s SHGs associated with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission -- a scheme which aims to mobilise rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to improve their incomes.

“To increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women, a big financial help has been released for more participation in the resolve of self-reliant India. Be it food processing enterprises, women farmer producers association...more than 1,600 crore has been sent to lakhs of such groups of women,” the PM said. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.