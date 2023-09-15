PM Modi remains most popular global leader with 76% rating; Rishi Sunak at…: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his position at the top of an approval ratings list of global leaders, with 76 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹ 50,700 crore in Bhopal on Thursday. (ANI)

The US-based consultancy firm's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’ claimed that 76 per cent of people approve of PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it and six per cent did not give any opinion.

Modi, who is being lauded for the successfully hosting G20 Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, is followed by Switzerland President Alain Berset with 64 per cent approval rating and Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 61 per cent approval rating.

In earlier ratings as well, Modi had topped the ranking.

US President Joe Biden has a 40 per cent approval, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has 37 per cent, his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak's rating stood at 27 per cent, and France President Emmanuel Macron at just 24 per cent.

Morning Consult said the latest approval ratings are based on data collected from September 6 to 12. It said the ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with varying sample sizes. In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000.

At the G20 Leader’s Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus. A major standout of the declaration was bringing all global powers on the same page and forging consensus on an issue as divisive as the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the conclusion of the summit, Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Methodology

According to Morning Consult, Political Intelligence is its a proprietary platform, and it provides real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 global interviews daily.

“All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population,” it said on its website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON